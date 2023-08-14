Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS wing and Eco Club of the school organised a tree plantation drive on the school premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The drive was organised under the campaign, ‘Meri matti, mera desh’ in view of the 75th Independence Day. It was inaugurated by Gurbaksh Rawat, area councillor, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, by planting a sapling on the school premises. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked the guest of honour for her precious time and appreciated the efforts taken by the NSS wing and Eco Club of the school.