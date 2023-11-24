Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School,Chandigarh

Inter-class and inter-house greenboard decoration competition was organised at the school. Students of classes V to X decorated green boards with science posters. The financial support for the initiative was given by Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy Chandigarh Administration. In the inter-class (junior) competition, classes V A and VII B bagged the first and second position, respectively. In the inter- class (senior) competition, classes X B and IX B secured the first and second position, respectively. In the inter-house competition Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House won the first position and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House and Sahibzada Fateh Singh House won second position. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners.