Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The Science Department conducted a demo project competition for students of classes VII and VIII. It allows student to see the principles of science firsthand. The activity was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students made working model on eclipse, water harvesting system, power booster generator, functioning of heart, periscope and kaleidoscope and PPT on topics like parts of flower, digestive system, human eye and ear etc. Arpita and Hargun of Class VII B bagged the first prize, Ananya and Anshika of VII A stood second, while Kavya and Akshat of VII B and Suhana and Mannat of VII B shared the third prize. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and highlighted the importance of demo projects to develop the understanding of scientific approach.
