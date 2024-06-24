Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing and Physical Education Department of the school celebrated International Yoga Day to promote health and fitness among students. A yoga session was organised under the theme "Yoga for Women Empowerment". Harwinder Singh, Physical Education Assistant demonstrated Surya Namaskar, Tadasana, Bhujangasana, Shashankasana, Trikonasana, Tadaasana, Sarvangaasana, etc. and trained the students and faculty members. He described the benefits of each pose and described that yoga can be done anywhere at any time. Faculty, staff and students enthusiastically participated in this session.
