Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh, celebrate Dasehra

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Dasehra with cultural fervour. Students brought the Ramayana to life through impressive performances, vibrant costumes and well-designed props, captivating the audience. The enactment conveyed the timeless message of the triumph of good over evil, truth over falsehood and righteousness over wrongdoing. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the students and teachers for their dedication, creativity and teamwork. She highlighted the importance of festivals in nurturing cultural awareness and moral values, encouraging students to follow Lord Rama's ideals of honesty, compassion, courage and kindness.

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