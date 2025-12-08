DT
Home / The School Tribune / Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh celebrates students' achievements

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh celebrates students' achievements

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
The school marked an extraordinary series of achievements at the 24th State-Level Sports Tournaments organised by Chief Khalsa Diwan, with students excelling across athletics, Gatka (martial arts), chess and team sports. The events were held at various SGH institutions, including Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Ranjeet Avenue, Amritsar. In athletics, Sarthak Sharma of Class XI-E brought immense pride to the institution by winning the gold medal in the 800-metre race at the meet conducted at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Patti. In gatka (martial arts), Harman Kaur (Class XII-F), Jashandeep Kaur (XI-F) and Sukhmani Kaur (X-B) showcased remarkable skill and discipline as they secured the gold medal in the U-19 single soti event at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Majithia By-pass, Amritsar. The school celebrated an exceptional victory in mind sports as its U-19 Boys' Chess Team-Angad Singh Negi (Class XI Commerce), Avninder Singh (Class XI Non-Medical), Jatin Kathuria (Class XII Arts) and Tanish Chawla (Class XII Arts)-clinched the gold medal at the state-level chess tournament held at the Majithia By-pass campus. The institution's U-17 Boys' basketball team delivered an inspiring performance and secured the gold medal at the state-level event, demonstrating outstanding teamwork, focus, and competitive spirit.

