Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a free eye and dental health check-up camp in collaboration with Rotary Club Chandigarh to mark World Sight Day. A qualified medical team examined students and provided professional guidance on maintaining good eye and dental health. The initiative received an encouraging response and promoted awareness of preventive healthcare. The school thanked Rotarians Tina Virk, President; Arun Aggarwal, Director, Community Services; and Vinod Chaddha for their valuable support. Rotarian Dr Paramjit Singh, president, local management committee, Chandigarh, graced the occasion and honoured the distinguished guests. The camp reflected the spirit of 'Service Above Self'.

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