Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chd

The SST Department of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, held an inter-house comic strip competition for the classes IX and X. The endeavour aimed at encouraging students to explore their creative potential. Kashish of Sahibjada Fateh Singh House bagged the first position and Hargun Singh and Shehzar shared the second position in the competition. Brahamjot Kaur of Sahibjada Ajit Singh House bagged third position while Rohit of Sahibjada Zoravar Singh House was given the consolation prize. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to take part in such competitions for their overall development.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...