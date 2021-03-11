Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chd

The SST Department of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, held an inter-house comic strip competition for the classes IX and X. The endeavour aimed at encouraging students to explore their creative potential. Kashish of Sahibjada Fateh Singh House bagged the first position and Hargun Singh and Shehzar shared the second position in the competition. Brahamjot Kaur of Sahibjada Ajit Singh House bagged third position while Rohit of Sahibjada Zoravar Singh House was given the consolation prize. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to take part in such competitions for their overall development.