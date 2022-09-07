Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chd

The Divinity and the Music Department of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, celebrated the first Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib on its premises with reverence and religious fervour under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The celebration comprised Bhog Sri Sehaj Path, Shabad Kirtan and Jaap of first six pauris of Sri Anand Sahib by the school choir. The students also presented lectures and poems on the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The celebration concluded with the distribution of Kadah Prashad (Deg) among all.
