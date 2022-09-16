Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chd

Nivesh Aggarwal, a student of Class XII (Non-Med) brought laurels to the school by securing 60th All India Rank (AIR)in JEE Advance. Nivesh has got fourth position in tricity in JEE Mains result earlier. He has represented India in Chemistry Olympiad held in China also. The School Managing Committee, Principal Charanpreet Kaur and teachers congratulated Nivesh and wished him success in all his future endeavours.