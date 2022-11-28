Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chd

A Hindi competition ‘Gitanjali’ was organised for the students of Class I to III on the premises of school under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students recited different types of poems starting with ‘Hindi varnmala’. Nivriti of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji House bagged the first position. Navisha of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji House and Harlivleen Kaur of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Ji House bagged the second and third positions, respectively. Principal Charanpreet Kaur praised the students for their efforts and motivated them to participate in such competitions.
