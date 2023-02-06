Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School,Chd

Students, staff and the management committee celebrated the 74th Republic Day. Dr Paramjit Singh, member in-charge, School Managing Committee, Inderjeet Singh, member of the committee, and Principal Charanpreet Kaur unfurled the National Flag. which was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem by the school choir and march-past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...