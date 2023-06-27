Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chd

Naman Goyal and Kanav Bhardwaj, both students of the school, have added another jewel in the crowning glory of the school by achieving 3090 and 7763 rank, respectively, in JEE Advanced exam. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours.
