Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School organises teachers’ training workshop

With a steadfast commitment to fostering academic excellence and a culture of continuous professional growth, Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, organised a teachers’ training workshop on the theme ‘Professional Excellence & Institutional Culture Programme’. The workshop provided an enriching platform for educators to exchange ideas, refine their teaching practices, and strengthen the ethos of the institution. The distinguished resource persons, Rajshree Chaudhary, Principal, Bal Vikas Global School, Kaithal, and Himshikha, Communication and Soft Skills Trainer, captivated the audience with their insightful and inspiring sessions. They encouraged teachers to lead by example, build bridges of trust, break the ice with learners, and go the extra mile to create classrooms where every child feels valued, respected, and motivated to learn. The sessions highlighted the importance of nurturing a healthy teaching-learning culture rooted in trust, empathy, mutual respect, professional ethics, and effective communication. The resource persons also stressed that positive body language, emotional intelligence, and respectful interactions are the hallmarks of an excellent educator and the foundation of a vibrant institutional culture. Interactive activities, practical examples, and thought-provoking discussions encouraged teachers to think outside the box, embrace lifelong learning, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism. The workshop served as a timely reminder that excellence is achieved through consistent effort, collaboration, and unwavering dedication. Principal Shama Kukkal lauded the valuable insights shared by the resource persons and appreciated their commitment to empowering educators with practical strategies for professional excellence. The workshop concluded on a highly motivating note, leaving participants rejuvenated with fresh perspectives and renewed enthusiasm to uphold the ideals of excellence.

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