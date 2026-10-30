Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School pupils visit Bird park

The Interact Club and Eco Club of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, organised an educational visit to Bird Park to sensitise students towards biodiversity and environmental conservation. During the visit, students observed different bird species and learned about their habitats, behaviour and the importance of protecting wildlife. The experience encouraged them to develop compassion for birds, respect nature and adopt eco-friendly practices. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the initiative, emphasising the importance of nurturing sensitivity towards the environment among young learners. The visit offered students meaningful insights into the wonders of birdlife and strengthened their understanding of the need to preserve natural habitats for the well-being of all living beings.
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