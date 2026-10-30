Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a CBSE capacity building programme on social-emotional learning (SEL) to highlight the importance of emotional well-being and holistic student development. Resource persons Manmohan Kaur, an experienced educationist, psychologist and parent mentor, and Ravi Sharma, a senior English teacher, shared insights into the role of emotional intelligence in education. They emphasised that learning must extend beyond academic achievement to address students' social and emotional needs. The sessions highlighted the importance of trust, empathy and mutual respect in teacher-student relationships. Practical strategies were introduced to develop self-awareness, emotional regulation, empathy, relationship-building and responsible decision-making. Teachers were encouraged to adopt positive communication, active listening, collaborative learning and constructive feedback to make classroom interactions more meaningful and effective. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the initiative and commended the resource persons for their valuable contributions. She emphasised the pivotal role of teachers in shaping students' personalities and encouraged educators to integrate SEL into everyday classroom practices. The programme provided an enriching professional learning experience, reinforcing the importance of nurturing emotionally balanced, empathetic and socially responsible individuals alongside academic achievement.

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