Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The school held an educational excursion to the Science City, Kapurthala, for the students of Class VII to X to provide students with a unique opportunity to learn in a different setting and develop new skills and interests. The excursion was financially assisted (partially) by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Around 180 students along with their teachers visited the Science City. Students were exposed to various technological things like laser show, 3D show, flight simulator, earthquake simulator and planetarium show. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the teachers as well as highlighted the significance of educational excursions in imparting practical knowledge.

