Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chd

The NSS wing and the Eco Club of the school celebrated World Heritage Day and Earth Day on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur to spread awareness about the significance of India's rich culture and heritage. The students came in traditional attire and performed many activities related to the event. The students performed a skit on 'Clean and green earth'. Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students for such activities, which promoted awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage of humanity and the efforts required to protect it.
