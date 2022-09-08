Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh

Teacher's Day was celebrated at the school under the guidance of Princpal Charanpreet Kaur. S. Dalip Singh Banga, President Chief Khalsa Diwan Local Committee and School Managing Committee, S. Gurjot Singh Sawhney,Vice President School Managing Committee, Dr. Paramjit Singh and , Dr. Ms.Prabhjot kaur Member In charges School Managing Committee, S.T. P. Singh Honorary Secretary, S. Inderjeet Singh Member School Managing Committee were the guests of honour on the occasion. The students expressed gratitude to their beloved mentors and also presented vibrant bhangra and lavni dance performances and melodious songs. Many fun filled games were organised and students also gave titles and gifts to their teachers. Dalip Singh Banga congratulated all teachers and inspired them to work hard to mentor the youngsters.
