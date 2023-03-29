Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh

A stress management workshop was held for teachers and students on the school premises. The keynote speakers of the day were Praveen Kwatra and Nirmal Baweja. The event commenced with the lighting of the incense sticks. The resource persons spoke on the importance of physical wellness, breathing exercises, self-love, acupressure points and positive thinking. Techniques and skills were shared to reduce the stress level which ultimately boosts mental health. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked the resource persons for an effective workshop.