Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector- 40, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing of the school conduucted an NSS camp on its premises. The theme of the camp was ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and Fit India Movement. It was held under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. An art workshop including coffee and dot painting was organised by Puneet Madan, Home Science Mistress Govt. High School, Sec 41-D, Chandigarh. The Principal appreciated the NSS Wing for involving students in such activities.
