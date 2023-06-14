Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40C, Chd

Students of the school bagged state-level medals in English Olympiad for the session 2022-23. Maneswhar Singh of XII (arts), Gurpreet Singh of XII (commerce) and Parin Bhagat of XII (medical) got gold, silver and bronze state-level medals in English Olympiad, respectively. Along with these, there are more than 100 students who appeared for English, maths and science olympiads. Many Students won gold, silver and bronze medals in Class I. The Principal, Charanpreet Kaur, congratulated the students and honoured them with medals in the school assembly.