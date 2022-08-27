Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school's Health Safety and Swachhata Committee held a workshop on the 'School bus safety' for the school bus drivers and attendants. The workshop was conducted by the school's Transport Committee. A lecture and a PPT regarding the safety measures were presented by the school counsellor. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts taken by the committee for students' safety.
