The Eco Club and NSS Wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr.Sec.Public School Sector 40-C Chandigarh held an array of colourful activities as candle decoration for I - III, diya decoration for IV-V and rangoli making for VI - XII to celebrate coming Diwali and Bandi Chod Divas on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The students also took a pledge not to burst crackers and contribute for a Green Diwali. The students also presented a nukkad natak to spread awareness about pollution-free Diwali.