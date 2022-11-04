The Eco Club and NSS Wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr.Sec.Public School Sector 40-C Chandigarh held an array of colourful activities as candle decoration for I - III, diya decoration for IV-V and rangoli making for VI - XII to celebrate coming Diwali and Bandi Chod Divas on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The students also took a pledge not to burst crackers and contribute for a Green Diwali. The students also presented a nukkad natak to spread awareness about pollution-free Diwali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
Morbi municipality's chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed
The British-era suspension bridge, built on the Machchhu in ...
AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...