Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing of the school is conducting a seven-day camp (Jan 19-Jan 25) on its premises with the motto "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" and "Fit India Movement" under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The activities on the third day included a yoga camp, tree plantation drive, signature campaign for the 13th National Voters' Day and the National Girl Child Day celebrations. The Principal of the school participated in all activities and encouraged students to do community service.