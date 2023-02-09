Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The CBSE Capacity Building Workshop on National Education Policy-2020 was organised on the school premises. The resource person, Neeru Arora, Principal, Gobindgarh Public School, Mandi Gobindgarh, spoke on the topic. As many as 65 teachers of various schools from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh participated in this workshop. She accentuated the need of framing the policy and its implications. The stress was given on the importance of critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. She encouraged the use of diverse teaching methods and local resources.