Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40 C, Chandigarh

The school held a "Jaap" of Sri Sukhmani Sahib and shabad kirtan on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur to mark the beginning of the new academic session 2023-2024. S Dalip Singh Banga, President, Khalsa Diwan Local Committee, and the School Managing Committee, STP Singh, Honorary Secretary, S Inderjeet Singh and S Hardeep Singh, members of the School Managing Committee participated in the programme and paid their obeisance. They congratulated the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours as well for the new session.