Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Health, Safety and Swachhata Committee of the school organised a workshop on ‘Menstrual Hygiene’ under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur for the girl students of Class V to VIII. The awareness workshop was conducted by Esha from P&G to sensitise the students to the importance of hygiene during menstruation. Some video clips defining menstrual periods, its causes and the need of hygiene during menstruation were shown to the students. Esha explained how the body undergoes many changes during puberty. She also answered the queries of students. The principal thanked the keynote speaker.
