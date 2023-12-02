Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

Samiksha and Saanvi, students of the school, won bronze and gold medal, respectively, in judo in the Inter-School State-Level Competition held at Sector 34 Sports Complex, Chandigarh. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and wished them success in their future endeavours.
