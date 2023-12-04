Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The 22nd Inter-School State-Level Sports Competition was organised at the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar. All schools of Punjab working under the Chief Khalsa Diwan participated in the tournament. Different sports competitions were organised in the tournament. Jappman Singh of Class VIII of Sri Guru Harkrishan School secured the second place in the under-17 boys’ taekwondo competition. In the under-14 boys’ fencing competition (foil), Nekpreet Singh, Gaurav and Jashandeep Singh got the third place. In the under-19 boys’ epee competition, Jatin, Keshav and Adarsh got the third place and in the foil competition, Ayush, Bhuvan and Sachin got the third position. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners.