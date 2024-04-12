Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school conducted a training session on the ‘Implementation of NEP-2020’ under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The keynote speakers of the event were Prof Narinder Verma and Dr Bhuvnesh Gupta from Shoolini University, Solan. They highlighted the significance of the National Education Policy-2020, which fosters the holistic development of students by integrating co-curricular activities, sports, arts, and vocational education into the curriculum. The teachers participated in the workshop enthusiastically. The Principal thanked the dignitaries for such a valuable and informative workshop.

