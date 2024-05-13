Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The sports department of the school organised an inter-house cricket competition for the students of classes VI to IX to unleash the adventurous spirit and sportsmanship in the students. The competition was held between Sahibzada Ajit Singh House and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House. The team of Sahibzada Ajit Singh House won by eight wickets. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and appreciated the initiative taken by the sports department.
