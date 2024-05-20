Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

Students of Class X brought laurels to the school. Giaanamrit Kaur got 94.2%, Ishant 92.8% and Mannat 92.6 in board examination. The school managing committee and officiating Principal Shalini Saxena congratulated the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours.
