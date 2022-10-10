Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

Students of the pre-primary wing of the school celebrated Dasehra on its premises. A special assembly was held to showcase the victory of good over evil. The students prepared masks and portrayed the characters of Ramayana. An animated movie was shown to the students. Principal Charanpreet Kaur encouraged the students to participate in such events.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain l...