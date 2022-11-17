Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

The Divinity and Music Department of the school celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students conducted a special assembly wherein they presented melodious shabad kirtan, speeches, poems and a quiz about life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Students also participated in various divinity competitions held at Gurdwara Sri Charankawal Sahib, Phase X, Mohali, and Gurudwara Dasvi Paatshahi ,Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, and won two trophies for the maximum participation. The Principal appreciated the students and teachers for inculcating such values in them.
