Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

A farewell party was organised on the premises of the school. The programme commenced with the school shabad. Dilip Singh Banga, President, School Management Committee, and Gurjot Singh Sawhney, Vice-President, graced the event with their presence. The host class welcomed the students of Class XII with dance performances. Students of Class XII walked the ramp and introduced themselves in their own style. Maneshwar Singh and Pushapmeet Kaur were awarded the titles of Mr and Miss SGHSSPS, respectively. Sukhmandeep Singh and Nikita Dogra were adjudged Mr Debonair and Miss Elegant, respectively. Parth Gupta and Gloria were conferred with the titles of Mr and Miss Congenial. The outgoing students were also given mementos on the occasion. Member-in-Charge Prabhjot Kaur wished them success in their future endeavours. Member-in-charge Paramjit Singh inspired them to work hard for the coming examinations. A cake-cutting ceremony was held and a farewell speech was delivered by the school Head Boy Maneshwar Singh. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the teachers and the students for their tireless efforts to make the event a success.
