Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing and Physical Education Department of the school celebrated 9th Annual International Yoga Day to promote health and fitness among students. An array of activities were held to promote 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. A poster-making competition was organised to sensitise the students. The students also took a pledge to follow the principles of yoga. The students demonstrated different types of yoga asanas. The Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the NSS Wing and the Physical Education Department.