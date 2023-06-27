Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing and Physical Education Department of the school celebrated 9th Annual International Yoga Day to promote health and fitness among students. An array of activities were held to promote 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. A poster-making competition was organised to sensitise the students. The students also took a pledge to follow the principles of yoga. The students demonstrated different types of yoga asanas. The Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the NSS Wing and the Physical Education Department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...