Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Sri Guru Harkrishan students honoured

Sri Guru Harkrishan students honoured

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:30 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Students of the NSS wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, CHandigarh secured first position at the State-Level Republic Day Parade held at Sector 17, Chandigarh, bringing pride and honour to the institution. The students were felicitated by H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS, Chief Secretary, UT Administration, Chandigarh, for their outstanding performance. The school’s Management Committee and Principal Shama Kukkal congratulated the NSS cadets and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the NSS in-charge and her team. The students were encouraged to continue striving for excellence in all endeavours.

