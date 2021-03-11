Sri Sukhmani International School, Dera Bassi

A lecture by science teacher Anu Rana was held on the World Asthma Day to raise awareness on the issue. She described the causes and treatment of asthma in an informative session. Speaking on the occasion Principal Poonam Sharma said asthma was the most common chronic disease among children and students need to know its symptoms so that they can tell their parents what they are experiencing. Students, as well as adults, also need to know what they can do to reduce the risk of asthma. Director of the school Kanwaljit Kaur said, “A healthy heart is a must for a healthy body, which requires healthy air. We must keep our surroundings and the air clean”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...