Sri Sukhmani International School, Dera Bassi

A lecture by science teacher Anu Rana was held on the World Asthma Day to raise awareness on the issue. She described the causes and treatment of asthma in an informative session. Speaking on the occasion Principal Poonam Sharma said asthma was the most common chronic disease among children and students need to know its symptoms so that they can tell their parents what they are experiencing. Students, as well as adults, also need to know what they can do to reduce the risk of asthma. Director of the school Kanwaljit Kaur said, “A healthy heart is a must for a healthy body, which requires healthy air. We must keep our surroundings and the air clean”.