Foundation Day was celebrated in SRT DAV Public School, Bilga, with great pomp and glory. Sandeep Kaur was the chief guest at the function. Praising the school, she wished everyone a bright future while blessing her. The ceremony began with the sacred chants of havan and a heartfelt tribute was paid to Mata Sheela Rani Tangri by paying homage to her. After the havan, a colorful cultural programme was presented by the students of the school. The songs sung by Bhupendra and Hrithik were well received by all. The founding Principal of the school Ravi Sharma thanked the members of the local management committee, staff members and parents for their cooperation. On this occasion, Madhu Sekhri and Rajni Sharma performed the Havan Yagya by reciting the holy mantras of Havan. At the end of the function, langar was arranged for the entire school staff and students.