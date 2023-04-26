SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

On World Earth Day and World Book Day, various activities were conducted at the school. On the occasion, junior students participated in poster-making competition and senior students participated in slogan writing and quotation writing. An exhibition of books of the school library was organised so that the students would know which and what books were there in the library for reading. All students got books of their choice issued from the library. Reading activity in all three languages, English, Hindi and Punjabi will be done in the classes.