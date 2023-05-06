SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

A counselling session was organised for the students of classes XI and XII on the premises. Hitesh Pahuja, a qualified chartered accountant (CA) and Company Secretary {CS) was the chief guest of the day. He is working as the Chief Financial Officer in the Leadership Team of Fluence India. He gave detailed information to the students about the options that would open up for the students after studying arts, commerce, medical and non-medical streams. He asked the students to learn the art of conversation and adapt themselves to any situation. He said it was very important for a successful person to be trustworthy and have ethics in life.