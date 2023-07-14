SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

A ‘chhabeel’ was organised in the school. This chhabeel of cold sweet water was organised on the occasion of the ‘Vayah Purb’ of the Fifth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev. Guru Arjan Dev was married to Mata Ganga at Mausahib, 3 km from Bilga. The school is located on Mausahib Road, and on the occasion of ‘Vyah Purb’, the chhabeel is organised on the third day of the three-day fair for the convenience of visitors to the fair. Students and teachers of the school served the chhabeel. Principal Ravi Sharma from Canada congratulated everyone and thanked all the students, teachers and other colleagues.

