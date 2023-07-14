SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

A ‘chhabeel’ was organised in the school. This chhabeel of cold sweet water was organised on the occasion of the ‘Vayah Purb’ of the Fifth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev. Guru Arjan Dev was married to Mata Ganga at Mausahib, 3 km from Bilga. The school is located on Mausahib Road, and on the occasion of ‘Vyah Purb’, the chhabeel is organised on the third day of the three-day fair for the convenience of visitors to the fair. Students and teachers of the school served the chhabeel. Principal Ravi Sharma from Canada congratulated everyone and thanked all the students, teachers and other colleagues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron