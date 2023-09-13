SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

Founder Principal of the school was honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by Guru Nanak Sports Club Bilga on Teachers’ Day. He was given this honour for his contribution in the field of education. Balwinder Singh, President of the club said Principal Ravi Sharma had not only been a mentor to students in his 29-year career but has also been acting as a mentor for teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...