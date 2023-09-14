St Alphonsa Convent School, Abohar

In the ongoing Zonal-Level Athletic Meet of Punjab School Games held at Abohar, the school’s students have emerged as the first runners-up. Vanshika, Lomansi, Sukhmandeep Kaur, Utsav Raheja, Surbhi and Garima secured gold medals, while Manvi, Anurag Tanwar, Sukhmanpreet Kaur, Yogima and Ankit secured silver medals. Varnika, Mannat Kaur, Garima and Amiteshwar won bronze medals. All three teams which participated in the relay race secured silver medals in their respective groups. Principal Jijoe Augustian appreciated the winners for their incredible performance.

#Abohar