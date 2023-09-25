St Alphonsa Convent School, Abohar

In the recent Primary School Games held at Government School, Seed Farm, Pakka, Abohar, the school’s students have bagged several medals. They secured gold medals in kho-kho (boys), badminton (boys and girls), shot put (boys and girls’ and football (boys and girls); silver medals in kho-kho (girls), yoga (boys) and chess (boys and girls); and bronze medals in 600 m, 200m, long jump and relay race. As many as 75 students participated in the games. While congratulating the winners, Principal Jijoe Augustian spoke in the assembly about the relevance of bringing more students into physical activities.

