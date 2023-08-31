St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

The school hosted an Interschool Art and Craft Competition with the theme “Artistic Odyssey.” The competition was opened by the school Manager Rev Father Ambrose D’Souza, Principal Sr Siji Issac, Sr Regina and Sr Leena. Students from various schools exhibited an array of innovative artwork. The venue was adorned with an impressive display of paintings, sculptures, and crafts that captured the essence of an odyssey – a voyage filled with adventures, challenges, and personal growth. The school also hosted the Interschool Dance Competition themed “Unity in Diversity.” Talented dance troupes from different schools took to the stage, bringing to life the theme through captivating choreography, vibrant costumes and harmonious music. St Anne’s Convent School secured the top spot in the Interschool Dance Competition as well as the Best out of waste category. Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School achieved the second position, while in the Best out of waste, St Mary’s earned the third position. St Mary’s also clinched the first position in poster making, with Carmel Convent coming second and Infant Jesus third. In the group dance competition, Infant Jesus secured the second place, and Chitkara International took the third position.