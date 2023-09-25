St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a two-day transformative workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The workshop, conducted by distinguished educator and AI advocate Ravjot Singh aimed at empowering teachers with the knowledge and skills required to effectively integrate AI tools into the classroom. It was a resounding success, marking a significant milestone in the school’s commitment towards embracing educational technology. The event showcased the school’s dedication to equipping its teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the ever-evolving field of education.

