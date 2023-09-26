St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

The school recently conducted a series of workshops that left a profound impact on educators. The workshops, led by highly competent teachers, were hailed as a resounding success by school Principal Sr Siji, who bestowed well-deserved appreciation certificates upon the instructors. The workshops, held over the course of a week, covered a diverse range of subjects and teaching methodologies, showcasing the school’s commitment to continuous improvement in education. The teachers, whose passion for teaching shone brightly throughout the workshops, were recognised for their outstanding contributions. They were each presented with appreciation certificates. In her address, Sr Siji praised the teachers for their commitment towards fostering a positive and dynamic learning environment within the school.