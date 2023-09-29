St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

The school recently hosted a two-day public speaking contest, judged by Tony Thomas, a former student of the school. Guided by Principal Sister Siji, the event served as a platform for students of Class I to X to unleash their oratory talents. From addressing pressing societal issues to delivering speeches that stirred emotions and called for change, the contest embraced a wide spectrum of topics. The contest personified the school’s core values — education, empowerment and inspiration.