St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh

The school recently hosted a two-day public speaking contest, judged by Tony Thomas, a former student of the school. Guided by Principal Sister Siji, the event served as a platform for students of Class I to X to unleash their oratory talents. From addressing pressing societal issues to delivering speeches that stirred emotions and called for change, the contest embraced a wide spectrum of topics. The contest personified the school’s core values — education, empowerment and inspiration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body
The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...